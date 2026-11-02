Dhaka-Tangail highway blocked again by garment workers, BGB deployed

Garment workers have once again staged a protest on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000.

They blocked the highway in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area from 7:00am on Monday.

The blockade has caused traffic congestion stretching at least 10km on both sides of the highway, leaving passengers and drivers travelling to different destinations in distress.

According to police and local sources, a group of workers gathered in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area on Monday morning and took to the highway to stage a demonstration. More people later joined them, bringing traffic to a halt on both sides.