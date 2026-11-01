3 metro stations in Mirpur closed for hours amid garment workers’ protests

As a result, Mirpur-10 station was closed at 11:38 am. All entry and exit gates were shut, and no trains stopped at the station. However, metro services between Uttara and Motijheel continued to operate.

The gates of Kazipara station were closed at 11:48 am. Trains did not stop there either. Trains then stopped calling at Pallabi station at 12:24 pm, and its gates were closed. Passengers were unable to board or get off trains at the station.

DMTCL sources said the garment workers’ protests had turned violent. During the demonstrations, a fire was set beneath the station. At the time, metro rail police recommended that trains stop calling at stations considered to be at risk.