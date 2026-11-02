Garment workers try to take to the streets through Mirpur alleys, police disperse them

Garment factory workers are making scattered attempts to take to the streets through various alleys in Mirpur, in the capital.

At around 10:45 am today, Monday, workers tried to come out onto the main road through an alley in the Senpara Parbata area of Mirpur-10. Police chased them to disperse the group and fired several tear gas shells.

Later, workers also tried to take to the streets in the Proshika intersection area beside the stadium in Mirpur-2. Police drove them away.

Eyewitnesses said workers were arriving in small, scattered groups from the Rupnagar area, passing by the stadium in Mirpur-2 towards Proshika intersection. They tried to come out onto the road.

Police obstructed them at around 11:00 am, triggering a tense situation between the police and the workers.