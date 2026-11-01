Government forms new wage board to increase garment workers’ salaries

The government has formed a new six-member wage board to increase the wages of garment workers. Representatives of the government, factory owners and workers have been finalised. The Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a notification to this effect today, Sunday.

The wage board is headed by Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman as its chairman. The owners’ representatives on the board are ABM Shamsuddin, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and Asif Ayub, joint secretary-general of the Bangladesh Employers’ Federation.