Garment workers clash with police at Mirpur-10
Garment workers clashed with police in the Mirpur 10 area of the capital.
The clashes began at around 11:15 am today, Sunday, and ended at around 11:45 am. Workers had been protesting since morning by blocking the road at Mirpur 10 intersection, demanding that their minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000.
According to eyewitnesses, police repeatedly asked the workers to clear the road. At one point, around 11:15 am, workers threw bricks and stones at the police. The police then began baton-charging them and chased them away. They also used water cannons, sound grenades and tear gas shells.
The workers were dispersed as a result. They later regrouped and continued throwing bricks and stones at police from different directions. Clashes and chases between the two sides followed. The situation continued until around 11:45 am.
Garment workers had been protesting since morning by blocking the road at Mirpur 10 intersection in the capital, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000.
At around 8:00 am today, Sunday, workers from several garment factories blocked the road. This has disrupted traffic in the surrounding area.The gates of Mirpur 10 metro station were closed due to the blockade.
Shortly before 11:00 am, Prothom Alo’s Administration Department official ABM Khairul Kabir, who was at the scene, said he had been unable to enter the station because its gates were closed. He later went to Kazipara station and boarded a metro train there.
Saiful Islam, a sub-inspector (SI) at Mirpur Police Station, told Prothom Alo that garment workers had gathered from several locations in Mirpur this morning and blocked Mirpur 10 intersection. Police have been sent to the scene, he said.
Garment workers had also blocked roads in Mirpur on Saturday over the same demand. The blockade brought traffic to a standstill in Mirpur 10, 11 and 12, as well as surrounding areas, from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm.
At one point, the workers gathered in the Shah Ali area of Mirpur 1. Several markets and garment factories were vandalised there.
There were also scuffles, chases and clashes between the workers and security personnel. In addition, workers threw bricks and stones at a garment factory in the Kalshi area.
Meanwhile, a wage board will be formed today to determine new wages for garment workers. Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury said this.
At a press briefing after a meeting at the Department of Labour headquarters in Bijoynagar area of the capital, on Saturday, the minister said there was no reason for workers to continue their protests in these circumstances.