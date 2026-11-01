Garment workers clash with police at Mirpur-10

Garment workers clashed with police in the Mirpur 10 area of the capital.

The clashes began at around 11:15 am today, Sunday, and ended at around 11:45 am. Workers had been protesting since morning by blocking the road at Mirpur 10 intersection, demanding that their minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000.

According to eyewitnesses, police repeatedly asked the workers to clear the road. At one point, around 11:15 am, workers threw bricks and stones at the police. The police then began baton-charging them and chased them away. They also used water cannons, sound grenades and tear gas shells.