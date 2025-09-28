Passenger movement through Benapole rises ahead of Durga Puja holiday

Passenger movement through Benapole international checkpost has seen a sharp rise as many Bangladeshis are travelling to India to spend the Durga Puja holiday.

Many are crossing the border to celebrate the festival with relatives while others are travelling for medical treatment or to spend the vacation with loved ones.

Officer-in-Charge of Benapole Immigration Police Elias Hossain Munshi said 9,427 Bangladeshi passport holders travelled to India in six days till Saturday which is almost double the figure recorded 10 days ago.

Most of the outbound passengers came from Khulna, Bagerhat, Narail and Dhaka districts, he added.

Sunil Ghosh, a passenger, said he rarely gets time to travel due to work and so he planned a trip to Kolkata during the long Puja holiday to be with his family.