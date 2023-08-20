Teen girl stripped and tortured, Jubo Mohila League leader arrested

Police on Saturday arrested Jubo Mohila League leader Mehnaz Mishu on different allegations including attempt to photograph a teenage girl after stripping and torturing her in Dhaka’s Savar area. Jubo Mohila League later expelled her from the organisation.

Despite being the joint general secretary of Dhaka district (north) Jubo Mohila League unit Mehnaz Mishu has long been identifying herself as the acting general secretary of the unit. She was arrested from her home near the upazila parishad around 10:00am on Saturday morning.