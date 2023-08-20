Teen girl stripped and tortured, Jubo Mohila League leader arrested

Police on Saturday arrested Jubo Mohila League leader Mehnaz Mishu on different allegations including attempt to photograph a teenage girl after stripping and torturing her in Dhaka’s Savar area. Jubo Mohila League later expelled her from the organisation.
Despite being the joint general secretary of Dhaka district (north) Jubo Mohila League unit Mehnaz Mishu has long been identifying herself as the acting general secretary of the unit. She was arrested from her home near the upazila parishad around 10:00am on Saturday morning.
As reported by the police station, mother of the victim filed a written complaint with the police station on Saturday morning mentioning various abuses including the attempt to photograph the girl, stripping her naked. In context of that complaint, police detained her in the morning. Later she was arrested by lodging the complaint made by victim’s mother as a case.
Jubo Mohila League president Daisy Sarwar told Prothom Alo, “I’m not personally acquainted with Mehnaz Mishu. However, after learning that she was identifying herself as the acting general secretary of Dhaka district (north) Jubo Mohila League by forging my signature, she was given a warning, notifying the local parliament member. Mehnaz Mishu is not a part of our organisation.”
When informed that Mehnaz Mishu’s name is listed as joint general secretary on the present Dhaka district (north) Jubo Mohila League committee, Daisy Sarwar said, “Dhaka district (north) Jubo Mohila League committee was approved by the committee preceding us. In that case we’ll now investigate about Mehnaz Mishu and then take organisational action against her following verification.”
Savar model police station inspector (operation) Nayan Karkun told Prothom Alo that Mehnaz Mishu has been arrested this morning in the case filed by the victim’s mother under the women and children repression prevention act.
Expulsion from Jubo Mohila League
Mehnaz Mishu has been suspended from Jubo Mohila League. This was stated Saturday night in a press release signed by Jubo Mohila League president Daisy Sarwar and general secretary Sharmin Sultana.
The press release stated that Mehnaz Mishu of Dhaka district (north) unit is temporarily expelled from the organisation for allegations of involvement in anti-disciplinary activities being initially proved.