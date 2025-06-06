Padma bridge
Record Tk 54m toll collected in 24 Hours
With Eid-ul-Azha approaching, there has been a notable increase in passenger and vehicle movement across the Padma Bridge to various districts in the southern part of the country.
A total of 52,487 vehicles crossed the bridge from 12:00 am on Wednesday to 12:00 am on Thursday. During this 24-hour period, a record toll of Tk 54,328,100 was collected.
The Bangladesh Bridge Authority shared this information in a press release in the morning today, Friday highlighting the unprecedented toll collection and number of vehicles crossing the bridge.
Last year, during Eid-ul-Fitr, the toll collected in a single day was Tk 48,994,700 which was previously the highest recorded since the Padma Bridge opened to traffic.
According to Bangladesh Bridges Authority within the 24-hour period, a total of 35,985 vehicles crossed the bridge from the Mawa end, generating Tk 31,643,800 in tolls. During the same period, 16,502 vehicles crossed from the Jajira end, with tolls amounting to Tk 22,684,200.
Previously, the third-highest toll collection was Tk 48,030,100 on 14 June 2024. The fourth and fifth highest toll collections were Tk 46,053,300 on 27 June 2023 and Tk 42,911,300 on 15 June 2024 respectively. These records were also set during Eid periods, reflecting the seasonal increase in travel.
The Padma Bridge, the largest infrastructural project in Bangladesh, was inaugurated on 25 June 2022. Spanning 6.15 kilometres, the multipurpose bridge was constructed at a cost of Tk 301.93 billion (Tk 30,193 crore).
Since its opening, it has played a vital role in connecting 21 districts in the southern and western regions of the country and contributing significantly to national economic development.