Record Tk 54m toll collected in 24 Hours

With Eid-ul-Azha approaching, there has been a notable increase in passenger and vehicle movement across the Padma Bridge to various districts in the southern part of the country.

A total of 52,487 vehicles crossed the bridge from 12:00 am on Wednesday to 12:00 am on Thursday. During this 24-hour period, a record toll of Tk 54,328,100 was collected.

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority shared this information in a press release in the morning today, Friday highlighting the unprecedented toll collection and number of vehicles crossing the bridge.