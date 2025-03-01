Chattogram: Traffic clogged roads, empty expressway

The number of vehicles using the newly constructed elevated expressway in Chattogram city has been significantly low in comparison with its capacity.

The authorities opened the expressway to public transports on 3 January this year. According to the feasibility study, more than 66,000 vehicles were supposed to use the expressway daily in 2025. But the reality is in stark contrast as the daily vehicle count on the facility remains less than 7,000.

Hence, it is failing to generate expected revenue. The expressway was supposed to earn Tk 80 to 85 million in revenue per month, while it earned only Tk 14.5 million in the very first month of its opening.