Two including ARSA militant killed in gunfight with APBN in Ukhiya

A member of Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) and a Rohingya woman have been killed in a gunfight between the militant group and Armed Police Battalion (ApBN) in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.
The clash took place near the mosque at L-17 block of Moinarghona camp in Balukhali at around 1:30pm on Friday.
The victims are ARSA militant Md Hashim, 32, and Rohingya woman Nur Haba, 50. Hashim is son of Bashir Ahmed of Moinarghona camp. Police claimed Hashim is a top militant of ARSA. Nur Haba is the wife of Nurul Islam of the same camp.
Md Faruk Ahmed, an assistant police super (operation and media) of 8 APBN told Prothom Alo that a group of 20 to 25 ARSA militants took position at the hillock near the mosque to abduct Rohingya people. As APBN members approached the hillock on a tip-off, the ARSA militants open fire on them forcing the police to fire back. The gunfight left the two dead.
APBN said the body of Hashim was recovered after the ARSA members fled the area. The APBN suspects Nur Haba might have been killed while trying to flee the scene.
Two APBN members who sustained injuries during the gunfight have received treatment at upazila health complex.
Sources said ARSA militant Sadek, 31, has been detained with weapon while trying to flee. Hakim is son of Nurul Hakim of the same camp.
APBN’s ASP Md Faruk said additional members have been deployed at the camp after the clash and law enforcers are conducting a drive to nab the militants.
He said ARSA militant Hashim was involved in various crimes including murder, drug trade, abduction and extortion.
Sheikh Mohammad Alio, officer in charge of Ukhiya police station, said the bodies of the victims have been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hopital for autopsy.
No case has been filed over the incident, he said adding that preparation is on to file a case.
At least 11 other Rohingyas were killed in 10 different clashes in Rohingya camp in March. At least 39 Rohingyas died in clashes and gunfight in last five months. Of the victims, 14 are Rohingya Majhis (leaders), 10 ARSA militants, one volunteer and rest are common Rohingya people
Earlier on Tuesday, an ARSA commadar named Abdul Majid alias Lalaiya, 45, was killed in a gunfight with APBN at Tanjimarkhola camp in Ukhiya. APBN also arrested three ARSA militants at that time.
Earlier on Tuesday, an ARSA commadar named Abdul Majid alias Lalaiya, 45, was killed in a gunfight with APBN at Tanjimarkhola camp in Ukhiya. APBN also arrested three ARSA militants at that time.