Two including ARSA militant killed in gunfight with APBN in Ukhiya

A member of Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) and a Rohingya woman have been killed in a gunfight between the militant group and Armed Police Battalion (ApBN) in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

The clash took place near the mosque at L-17 block of Moinarghona camp in Balukhali at around 1:30pm on Friday.

The victims are ARSA militant Md Hashim, 32, and Rohingya woman Nur Haba, 50. Hashim is son of Bashir Ahmed of Moinarghona camp. Police claimed Hashim is a top militant of ARSA. Nur Haba is the wife of Nurul Islam of the same camp.