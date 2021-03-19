Local News

Digital Security Act

Youth implicated for uploading 'PM’s morphed pic' on social media

UNB
Thakurgaon
default-image

An 18-year-old youth was arrested in Bangalipara of Thakurgaon sadar upazila allegedly for posting a morphed photo of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on social media, police said Friday.

The youth has been identified as Raju Hossain, son of Sanwar Hossain.

Raju uploaded the morphed photo of prime minister Hasina and shared that with his friends on social media, said Sadar police station officer-in-charge Tanvirul Islam. “We tracked him down using technology on Thursday morning.”

A case under the Digital Security Act has been filed against the youth, the cop said.

Advertisement
Read more from Local News

More News

Case against Quader Mirza headed to speedy trial tribunal

Abdul Quader Mirza

BLAST official indicted in BGB’s defamation case

BLAST official indicted in BGB’s defamation case

Two men beaten for boarding ferry with mayor Taposh's convoy

Two men beaten for boarding ferry with mayor Taposh's convoy

6 shops gutted in Tangail fire

6 shops gutted in Tangail fire