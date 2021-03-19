Youth implicated for uploading 'PM’s morphed pic' on social media

An 18-year-old youth was arrested in Bangalipara of Thakurgaon sadar upazila allegedly for posting a morphed photo of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on social media, police said Friday.

The youth has been identified as Raju Hossain, son of Sanwar Hossain.

Raju uploaded the morphed photo of prime minister Hasina and shared that with his friends on social media, said Sadar police station officer-in-charge Tanvirul Islam. “We tracked him down using technology on Thursday morning.”

A case under the Digital Security Act has been filed against the youth, the cop said.