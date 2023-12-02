Earthquake: 20 injured while coming out of a building in Cumilla

At least 20 people including 17 workers of a garment factory were injured while rushing out of a building in Chouddagram upazila of Cumilla district during an earthquake that jolted different parts of the country on Saturday morning.

Trinath Saha, officer-in-charge of Chouddagram police station, said the seventeen workers of a garment factory, located in Mirswani area, were injured.

Meanwhile, three more people including a student of a college was also injured while coming out of buildings in separate places.