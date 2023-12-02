Earthquake: 20 injured while coming out of a building in Cumilla

At least 20 people including 17 workers of a garment factory were injured while rushing out of a building in Chouddagram upazila of Cumilla district during an earthquake that jolted different parts of the country on Saturday morning.
Trinath Saha, officer-in-charge of Chouddagram police station, said the seventeen workers of a garment factory, located in Mirswani area, were injured.
Meanwhile, three more people including a student of a college was also injured while coming out of buildings in separate places.
Most of the victims were given first aid while some were admitted to local hospitals.
Earlier, in the day, an earthquake jolted Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.
The earthquake, measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale, was felt at 9:35 am which lasted for a few seconds, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.