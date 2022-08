Two people were killed and seven others injured by lightning strikes at Bagatiprara and Boraigram upazilas in Natore on Monday.

The deceased are Ashik,20, of Bagatipara upazila and Salim Uddin,42, a farmer of Notabaria area in Boraigram upazila, said Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Natore model police station.

A steak of lightning struck a tea stall at Karamdosi Bazar in Bagatipara killing Ashik on the spot and injuring seven people including his father Sihab Uddin and shop owner Rupali Begum.