College teacher hacked dead in Bogura

The deceased is Shahjalal Parvej, a 45-year-old lecturer at Kaichar Technical and BMT College in Sadar upazila.

Family members blamed a local terrorist gang – Sagor Bahini – for the murder and alleged they killed Shahjalal due to an old feud.

According to witnesses, when Shahjalal was riding a motorcycle towards Bogura district town in the morning, the miscreants swooped down on him at the Mathailchapar area and hacked him to death with sharp weapons.