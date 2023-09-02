College teacher hacked dead in Bogura

Unidentified miscreants hacked a college teacher to death in broad daylight in Shajahanpur upazila of Bogura.
The incident took place in the Shabrul Mathailchapar area of the upazila around 10:00 am on Saturday.
The deceased is Shahjalal Parvej, a 45-year-old lecturer at Kaichar Technical and BMT College in Sadar upazila.
Family members blamed a local terrorist gang – Sagor Bahini – for the murder and alleged they killed Shahjalal due to an old feud.
According to witnesses, when Shahjalal was riding a motorcycle towards Bogura district town in the morning, the miscreants swooped down on him at the Mathailchapar area and hacked him to death with sharp weapons.
Shahidul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Shajahanpur police station, said the leader of Sagor Bahini is now in jail. The police are investigating the incident and are in efforts to apprehend the killers.
The body was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for autopsy.