Over half RMG factories in Gazipur yet to pay Eid bonus

Workers of more than half readymade garments industries of Gazipur did not get Eid-ul-Azha bonus till Sunday. Only 23 RMG factories paid the salary of the first half of the current month.
Industrial police revealed these in a report assessing as many as 2,287 RMG factories in Gazipur.
Gazipur industrial police’s superintendent Md Sarowar Alam confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Monday morning.
According to the report, some 1089 RMG factories in Gazipur provided Eid bonus to their workers while 1,189 did not. The police, however, said the remaining factories are supposed to pay the bonus within today or Tuesday.
Industrial police said, of the 2287 RMG factories in Gazipur, highest 749 are members of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), 135 are members of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), 129 are members of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) and 1274 are of other organisations.
Of the factories that paid half the salary of June, 21 are from BGMEA and two from BKMEA.
Some 453 factories of BGMEA, 21 of BKMEA, 66 of BTMA and 489 other factories paid Eid bonus.
Local sources said unrest erupted in several garment factories in Gazipur in the last few days as the workers did not receive salary and bonus.
Labour leader Md Shahidul Islam Shahid, 50, was killed in an attack by miscreants on Sunday night while he along with others discussed the issue of outstanding salary and bonus of workers of Prince Jacquard Sweater Limited.
Shahidul was president of Gazipur unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation. He was from Rajabaria area in Sreepur upazila. His colleague claimed the attackers were mercenaries of factory owners.
Workers of Nischintapur area’s SMA Spinning Mills on Saturday staged a demonstration demanding outstanding salary. The factory was shut indefinitely on 31 May. The factory authorities pledged to pay Eid bonus but workers are yet to receive it.
Sultana Begum, a worker of the factory said, “I’m undergoing hardship as I didn’t get paid the salary or bonus. I wished to go home during Eid but cannot.”
Gazipur Industrial police superintendent Md Sarowar Alam said most of the factories of Gazipur are supposed to pay bonus within today or tomorrow. Police are maintaining regular communication with the authorities of those factories.