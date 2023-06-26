Over half RMG factories in Gazipur yet to pay Eid bonus

Workers of more than half readymade garments industries of Gazipur did not get Eid-ul-Azha bonus till Sunday. Only 23 RMG factories paid the salary of the first half of the current month.

Industrial police revealed these in a report assessing as many as 2,287 RMG factories in Gazipur.

Gazipur industrial police’s superintendent Md Sarowar Alam confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Monday morning.

According to the report, some 1089 RMG factories in Gazipur provided Eid bonus to their workers while 1,189 did not. The police, however, said the remaining factories are supposed to pay the bonus within today or Tuesday.