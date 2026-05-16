Haor boro crop loss lists ‘ready’, but when will government aid arrive?

Farmers in the haor (wetland) region had been hoping for a good boro harvest this season. But continuous rainfall and waterlogging caused by hill runoff at the end of the season washed away those hopes. According to preliminary estimates, boro paddy on nearly 53,000 hectares of land across five districts has been destroyed and around 230,000 farmers have been affected.

Local administration officials say the damage assessment has not yet been finalised and losses could increase further. Under directives from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, work is underway to finalise lists of affected farmers. The ministry has also issued guidelines on how and by whom the lists should be prepared.

Farmers in Sunamganj and Netrokona have suffered the worst damage from excessive rainfall and waterlogging. So far, around 71 per cent of the total crop loss has occurred in these two districts.

Farmers in Moulvibazar, Habiganj and Brahmanbaria have also been affected. In four of the districts, affected farmers have yet to receive any assistance. Only in Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria have 250 farmers received 30 kilograms of rice each as initial support.