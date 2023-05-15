CMCH struggling due to gas disruption

Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) authorities are struggling as gas supply has been interrupted due to cyclone Mocha.

They have been using gas cylinders to provide food to over three thousand patients admitted to the hospital since Saturday. This has led to increase the expenditure for the authorities.

Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) suspended gas supply on Saturday due to Mocha.

The residents of Chattogram have also been suffering since then and scrambling to search alternative for gas.