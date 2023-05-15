CMCH struggling due to gas disruption

Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) authorities are struggling as gas supply has been interrupted due to cyclone Mocha.
They have been using gas cylinders to provide food to over three thousand patients admitted to the hospital since Saturday. This has led to increase the expenditure for the authorities.
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) suspended gas supply on Saturday due to Mocha.
The residents of Chattogram have also been suffering since then and scrambling to search alternative for gas.
The CMCH authorities started increasing gas cylinder storage as they had started facing gas shortage although they already had some gas cylinders stored.
A total of 3,157 patients were admitted in the 2,200-bed CMCH on Monday morning. The hospital authorities provide breakfast in the morning, lunch and dinner to all patients admitted.
The authorities are spending extra amount of around Tk 37,000 every day in gas cylinder for cooking food for the patients. There is also the cost of transporting the gas cylinders.
CMCH’s director brigadier general Shamim Ahsan told Prothom Alo that the hospital authorities have to fully depend on gas cylinder what led to increase in expenditure.
Md Abdul Mannan, assistant director in charge of food, told Prothom Alo that they need around 13 gas cylinders of 12-kg each for each meal.
The authorities halted supply from the LNG terminal in Cox’s Bazar’s Maheshkhali on Friday as precaution during cyclone Mocha. This led to disruption in the gas supply.
KGDCL at a statement on Sunday said normalization of the gas supply might take around a week.