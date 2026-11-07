Police attacked from Awami League procession, 6 injured including OC
The Awami League, whose activities are banned, suddenly brought out a procession. A police team arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the news.
As officers tried to stop the procession, protesters began throwing brickbats at them. A police vehicle was also vandalised. Six police personnel, including the officer-in-charge (OC) of the local police station, were injured.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the Taltola area of Port Connecting Road, under Bandar police station in Chattogram city. Police arrested 20 leaders and activists of Awami League, from the scene. A case was filed against them at Bandar police station that night.
Bandar police station OC Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. He said bricks and stones had been thrown at police during the procession, and the windows of a police vehicle had also been smashed.
Despite the attack, police pursued the participants of the procession in an attempt to arrest them. Twenty people were subsequently arrested from the scene, he said.
The officer-in-charge added that police operations were continuing to arrest the other participants. All the injured police personnel, including him, received primary medical treatment.