Flood: Situation improving in Sylhet, outbreak of waterborne diseases feared

Meanwhile, various waterborne diseases are on the rise due to the scarcity of drinking water, further exacerbating the suffering of flood victims.

Areas along the banks of Kushiyara River, including Jakiganj, Balaganj, Osmaninagar, Dakshin Surma, Beanibazar, Golapganj, and Fenchuganj upazilas, are severely affected.

Roads in flooded areas are submerged, and numerous educational institutions remain inundated.

In contrast, flood conditions have improved in Surma river basin areas such as Gowainghat, Companiganj, and Jaintapur upazilas. In these areas, water levels are gradually receding, prompting some evacuees to return home from shelters.