Man behind 'hijrat' of 7 youths goes ‘missing’ himself

According to sources of the law enforcement agencies, the ‘mastermind’ behind involving seven now-missing youths of Cumilla in militancy, in the name of 'hijrat', has been identified. He has been identified as Shah Mohammad Habibullah, the imam of a mosque in Cumilla town. He too has been missing for a week.

Law enforcement agencies say that Habibullah has gone into hiding to avoid arrest. Efforts are on to nab him.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is also looking for an employee of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in connection to the incident. His name is Md Nesar Uddin (34).

His wife Sonia Begum told Prothom Alo on Sunday, Nesar is a deputy assistant officer at the Bhola office of BARI. He has been missing for four to five days.