Terrorist appears on Facebook live, threatens to assault OC in public

Sajjad Hossain, a listed terrorist, has openly threatened to assault the officer-in-charge (OC) of a police station in Chattogram while live on Facebook.

The incident took place at the Bayazid Bostami Police Station of the port city at 10:39 pm on Tuesday.

In the livestream that lasted more than two minutes, the terrorist was seen hurling abuses and warning the OC – Arif Hossain – that he would not be able to escape under any circumstances. Later, the police officer filed a general diary at the police station.