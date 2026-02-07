Chaos at JU over allegations of hurting religious sentiments during pala gaan performance

A chaos broke out at Jahangirnagar University (JU) during a musical pala gaan performance at the university’s Heem Utshob (winter festival) following allegations that religious sentiments had been hurt.

The incident took place on Friday night at the university’s Chhobi Chattar. Later, at around 2:00 am, a group of students staged a sit-in protest in front of Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan’s residence.