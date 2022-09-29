Local News

Bogura AL politician stabbed to death

Prothom Alo English Desk

Unidentified assailants stabbed an Awami League (AL) politician to death in Bogura’s Sherpur municipality Wednesday, UNB reports.

Sheikh Mortuza Kawsar Ovi, 38, was named the organising secretary of Sherpur municipality AL’s proposed committee, and the attack on him is thought to have stemmed from an intra-party conflict.

The assailants attacked Ovi near Sherpur Government Primary School around 7:00 pm. As he started running for his life, they chased him down and repeatedly stabbed him with sharp weapons.

He was declared dead after he was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

“Ovi’s body has been kept at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue. Efforts are underway to find those involved in the killing,” said Ataur Rahman Khandkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment