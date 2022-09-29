Bogura AL politician stabbed to death

The assailants attacked Ovi near Sherpur Government Primary School around 7:00 pm. As he started running for his life, they chased him down and repeatedly stabbed him with sharp weapons.

He was declared dead after he was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

“Ovi’s body has been kept at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue. Efforts are underway to find those involved in the killing,” said Ataur Rahman Khandkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station.