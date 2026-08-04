100 tonnes of green chillies imported from India, prices expected to fall
Amid volatility in the price of green chillies in the market, around 100 tonnes of green chillies have been imported from India through the Bhomra land port in Satkhira. By Monday evening, 10 trucks carrying the chillies had entered Bangladesh.
Traders hope that if imports continue, the price of green chillies will start to fall within a day or two.
Mushfiqur Rahman, commissioner of Bhomra Customs House, said that by Monday evening, Indian green chillies had arrived in Bangladesh in 10 trucks through the Bhomra land port.
After completing the necessary customs procedures and paying the required duties, the chillies will be sent to wholesale markets across the country, he added.
Sources associated with the port said each truck was carrying between nine and eleven tonnes of green chillies. On the first day alone, about 100 tonnes of green chillies were imported.
Importer and trader Saddam Hossain said that immediately after receiving permission to import the chillies, the first shipment of 10 trucks was brought into the country. The chillies will be supplied quickly to various markets across Bangladesh.
He expressed hope that increased supply would gradually bring the price of green chillies back to a normal level.
According to local traders, continuous rainfall has submerged chilli fields in Satkhira and several surrounding districts, causing significant damage to production. As a result, the supply of green chillies in the market has declined.
Just 15 days ago, green chillies were selling for Tk 50 per kilogram, but over the past few days, the price has risen to more than Tk 250 per kilogram.
Rajab Ali, general secretary of the Satkhira City Raw Produce Traders’ Association, said the start of green chilli imports from India would increase market supply.
He expressed hope that this would gradually bring the price of green chillies back to a normal level.