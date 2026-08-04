100 tonnes of green chillies imported from India, prices expected to fall

Amid volatility in the price of green chillies in the market, around 100 tonnes of green chillies have been imported from India through the Bhomra land port in Satkhira. By Monday evening, 10 trucks carrying the chillies had entered Bangladesh.

Traders hope that if imports continue, the price of green chillies will start to fall within a day or two.

Mushfiqur Rahman, commissioner of Bhomra Customs House, said that by Monday evening, Indian green chillies had arrived in Bangladesh in 10 trucks through the Bhomra land port.

After completing the necessary customs procedures and paying the required duties, the chillies will be sent to wholesale markets across the country, he added.