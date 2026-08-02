Govt approves green chilli import to bring prices down

Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Md Abdus Salam was also present there, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the agriculture minister said the government had taken swift measures to stabilise green chilli prices.

He said the existing import duty on green chillies was being reduced and import permission had been granted. Imports will begin from Monday, and he expressed hope that prices would fall to a reasonable level within two to five days.

At present, green chillies are selling for Tk 320 to Tk 380 per kilogram in markets across the capital. Two to three days ago, prices had climbed as high as Tk 400 per kilogram. The sharp increase has caused considerable hardship for consumers.