Gold trader and family missing or gone into hiding, police launch probe

Upon visiting his residence on Wednesday afternoon, the flat was found locked. Rasel Khan, the son of the building owner, said they initially assumed that Pintu Das might have gone somewhere else. However, over the past two or three days, several people had visited the building claiming that Pintu owed them money and gold ornaments.

Later, the police also came to inquire about the matter. They do not know where Pintu Das has gone with his family. His phone is also switched off.

Chandpur Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Foyez Ahmed said that there are allegations against Pintu of embezzling gold and money. However, no one has lodged a complaint with the police so far regarding him going missing with his family.

Visiting Pintu Das's jewelry shop on 26 August, the shutter was seen down. Other traders in that market said they had learned that Pintu’s ancestral home is in Fatickchhari, Chattogram, while his in-laws' home is in Cumilla.