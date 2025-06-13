No significant damage at Rabindra Kacharibari, personal feud behind attack: Ministry

According to the statement, the district administration and the archaeology department have each formed investigation committees to look into the matter. The police have arrested five individuals, and are trying to apprehend others involved. Today, the site was reopened to visitors.

The statement further mentioned that Rabindra Kacharibari is a protected heritage site under the government. Every year, thousands of visitors from both home and abroad come to visit the memory of the poet.

On 8 June, a misunderstanding over a parking ticket led to an altercation between an on-duty employee and a visitor. Custodian of the archaeology department Habibur Rahman was accused of assaulting and detaining a visitor named Shahnewaz.