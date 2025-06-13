No significant damage at Rabindra Kacharibari, personal feud behind attack: Ministry
The cultural affairs ministry has issued a statement in response to the recent assault and vandalism at Rabindra Kacharibari in Shahzadpur, Sirajganj, mentioning that no artifact or structure associated with Rabindranath Tagore's legacy was damaged during the incident.
In a statement today, Friday, the ministry also noted that the attack stemmed from a personal dispute and had no communal or political motives.
According to the statement, the district administration and the archaeology department have each formed investigation committees to look into the matter. The police have arrested five individuals, and are trying to apprehend others involved. Today, the site was reopened to visitors.
The statement further mentioned that Rabindra Kacharibari is a protected heritage site under the government. Every year, thousands of visitors from both home and abroad come to visit the memory of the poet.
On 8 June, a misunderstanding over a parking ticket led to an altercation between an on-duty employee and a visitor. Custodian of the archaeology department Habibur Rahman was accused of assaulting and detaining a visitor named Shahnewaz.
As the investigation was ongoing, a human chain was formed on 10 June by locals supporting Shahnewaz, demanding punishment for Habibur Rahman and other responsible staff. The protest turned tense, and some people entered the site with the intention of attacking employees. Several staff members were injured in the chaos.
The ministry emphasised that no harm was done to Tagore's legacy or dignity during the incident and that security at the site has since been reinforced.
The ministry also noted that the 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was recently celebrated with due respect and grandeur at his residences at Shilaidaha in Kushtia, Shahzadpur in Sirajganj, and Patisar in Naogaon.