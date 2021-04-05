Lockdown to be extended or not after 'review': Cabinet secy

The government will take a decision on Thursday as to whether the lockdown which commenced countrywide from today, Monday, to control the spread of coronavirus, will be extended any further, the cabinet secretary has said.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said this to newsmen after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

He said the decision will be taken after reviewing the situation. “Let’s see how the situation will be,” Khandker added.

The lockdown has begun from Monday, following a spike in the number of Covid cases in the second wave of the deadly disease in the country.

People’s work and movement are being restricted. Offices are being opened on a limited scale, though the first day of the lockdown has been lax.