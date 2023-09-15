No right to arrest without warrant unless cognizable offence: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq said, "If anyone commits a technical offence like hacking or entering a computer and destroying anything, then under the Cyber Security Act there is provision for a 14-year prison sentence. Radical changes have been made to the sections about which the journalists had objection. There are conditions to the provision for arrest without warrant. The offence has to be a cognizable one if such an arrest is to be made."

Speaking as chief guest at the special extended meeting, Anisul Huq said, "BNP and Jamaat are involved in conspiracy again over the forthcoming elections. Look at history and you will see that they never coming to power by entering though the front door at first. They always enter through the back door. They steal votes. They do not allow people to vote. They first came to power, then formed their party."

Criticising opposition BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the law minister also said, "After Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed on 15 August 1975, attempts were made to make Bangladesh's wheels of independence backwards. Ziaur Rahman formed the government with the killers and razakars. He tried to destroy the country. Ershad tried to do exactly the same after Ziaur Rahman was killed."