Long lines at Kamalapur railway station, hassle in booking tickets online

Mohammad Jasim Uddin, a trader, will go to Chuadanga to celebrate Eid with his family. He came to the Kamalapur Railway station at around 4.15am on Saturday to buy advance train tickets after finishing sehri. He got the tickets at 9.00am.

A delighted Mohammad Jasim Uddin told Prothom Alo, “I have bought three tickets for Sundarban Express. It feels really good to get the ticket after waiting for so long. However, I had to stand in the queue for a long time”

The sale of advance train tickets on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr started from 8.00am on Saturday and continued till 4.00pm. Train tickets for 27 April were sold on Saturday.

However, people complained of not getting tickets for AC coaches. People in the queue were seen shouting from time to time due to the slow pace of selling tickets. Later, they had to buy tickets for non-AC coaches.