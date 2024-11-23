VOA survey
61.1pc want elections soon, 65.9pc prefer reforms first
A recent nationwide survey conducted by Voice of America (VOA) Bangla reveals that 61.1 per cent of Bangladeshis believe the next general election should be held within a year.
But, a larger segment of the population (65.9 per cent) advocates for completing all necessary reforms before proceeding with the election, indicating significant public support for thorough preparation over expediency.
The survey, carried out by ORG-Quest Research Limited under VOA Bangla’s editorial guidance, gathered responses from 1,000 individuals aged 18 and above across Bangladesh’s eight divisions.
Using a computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method, participants were selected via random digit dialling (RDD), ensuring a representative sample. The survey, conducted between 13 and 27 October, has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.
Diverse opinions on election timing
While a majority prefer elections within a year, 31.9 per cent of respondents favour holding elections after only urgent electoral reforms are implemented.
Meanwhile, 18.7 per cent support elections within two to three years, and 8.6 per cent believe polls should occur within 18 months. A minority of 5.8 per cent want the elections postponed for four years or more.
Interestingly, 4.6 per cent of respondents expressed uncertainty about election timing, while 1.1 per cent declined to answer.
The survey highlighted slight variations in preferences between urban and rural populations, with 60.4 per cent of urban respondents and 61.4 per cent of rural participants supporting elections within a year. Gender differences were also evident, as 65 per cent of women preferred elections within a year compared to 57.3 per cent of men.
Support for comprehensive reforms
A vast majority (65.9 per cent) of respondents believe all necessary reforms identified by the interim government should be completed before the election. Among these reforms, key areas of focus include:
Electoral Commission: Supported by 96.5 per cent of respondents.
Police Reforms: Supported by 92.3 per cent.
Judicial Reforms: Supported by 95.3 per cent.
Economic Sector Reforms: Backed by 96.4 per cent.
Constitutional Reforms: Favoured by 92.5 per cent.
Only 31.9 per cent of respondents supported elections after addressing urgent election-related reforms.
Perception of the interim government’s performance
The survey assessed public perception of the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, which took office on 8 August following the fall of the Awami League government. A majority (58.4 per cent) believe the interim government is governing better than its predecessor, while 40.5 per cent think it is performing either worse or similarly.
Among those critical of the interim government, 20.4 per cent consider its governance worse, while 20.1 per cent view it as similar to the Awami League administration.
Urban residents (61.9 per cent) and men (62 per cent) were more likely to rate the interim government’s performance favourably than their rural (57.3 per cent) and female (54.8 per cent) counterparts.
Public safety and law enforcement
Regarding law and order, 63.2 per cent of respondents opined that the interim government is managing security better than the Awami League did. However, opinions on personal safety were evenly divided: 49.8 per cent felt safer under the interim government, while 49.9 per cent believed their safety had either declined or remained the same.
The survey also found that 23 per cent felt safer during the Awami League’s tenure, and 26.9 per cent reported no change in their sense of security between the two administrations.
Call for election roadmap
The absence of a clear election roadmap has been a contentious issue. While political parties, civil society, and international stakeholders have urged the government to announce a timeline, the interim administration has prioritised reforms, emphasising their necessity for democratic consolidation.
In a speech on 17 November marking the administration’s 100 days in office, Dr Yunus hinted that an election roadmap might follow once critical reforms are finalised. However, he acknowledged that delays might occur if essential changes require additional time.
The political climate remains charged, with public opinion divided on balancing reform and election timelines. As debates intensify, the survey underscores the urgency of aligning electoral processes with public expectations and democratic integrity.
Upcoming reports
VOA Bangla plans to release further detailed findings from the survey in subsequent reports, shedding more light on public attitudes toward governance, reforms, and elections in Bangladesh.