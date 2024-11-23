61.1pc want elections soon, 65.9pc prefer reforms first

A recent nationwide survey conducted by Voice of America (VOA) Bangla reveals that 61.1 per cent of Bangladeshis believe the next general election should be held within a year.

But, a larger segment of the population (65.9 per cent) advocates for completing all necessary reforms before proceeding with the election, indicating significant public support for thorough preparation over expediency.

The survey, carried out by ORG-Quest Research Limited under VOA Bangla’s editorial guidance, gathered responses from 1,000 individuals aged 18 and above across Bangladesh’s eight divisions.