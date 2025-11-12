Dhaka summons Indian envoy, urges Delhi to stop Sheikh Hasina from speaking to media
Allowing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in hiding in Delhi, to speak with mainstream Indian media is not at all conducive to relations between the two countries.
Therefore, Bangladesh has requested India to immediately stop giving Sheikh Hasina access to Indian media platforms.
Today, Wednesday, Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe was summoned to the foreign ministry in Dhaka, where the message was conveyed by the Director General of the South Asia Wing on behalf of Bangladesh.
The Deputy High Commissioner was called to the ministry earlier in the day.
According to diplomatic sources, Bangladesh formally expressed deep concern to the Indian diplomat over the opportunity given to Sheikh Hasina—who has taken refuge in India’s capital, New Delhi—to speak to mainstream Indian media.
The foreign ministry stated that providing shelter to a notorious fugitive accused of crimes against humanity in Bangladesh, and giving her a platform to make anti-Bangladesh, hateful, and provocative statements encouraging terrorism, is not conducive to fostering a constructive bilateral relationship between the two countries.
The Indian diplomat was asked to convey Bangladesh’s request to New Delhi to immediately stop Sheikh Hasina from speaking to the media.