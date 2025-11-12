Dhaka summons Indian envoy, urges Delhi to stop Sheikh Hasina from speaking to media

Allowing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in hiding in Delhi, to speak with mainstream Indian media is not at all conducive to relations between the two countries.

Therefore, Bangladesh has requested India to immediately stop giving Sheikh Hasina access to Indian media platforms.

Today, Wednesday, Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe was summoned to the foreign ministry in Dhaka, where the message was conveyed by the Director General of the South Asia Wing on behalf of Bangladesh.

The Deputy High Commissioner was called to the ministry earlier in the day.