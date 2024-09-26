Chinese foreign minister calls on Yunus, wants to deepen ties

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday said China wants to invest in solar panels in Bangladesh and deepen trade and economic ties with Dhaka.

Wang Yi made the announcement when he called on Bangladesh chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on the sideline of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Chinese foreign minister described Yunus as "an old friend of the Chinese people," and he congratulated the chief adviser for assuming the leadership of the interim government, according to a press release.

"We have full confidence in you that you will live up to the expectations of the people," he said, adding he would unite the country.