Investigation reveals no evidence of sabotage in secretariat fire

The investigation committee, formed by the government, has said that the devastating fire at the Bangladesh Secretariat on December 25 was caused by an electrical loose connection, ruling out any evidence of sabotage.

The preliminary report was disclosed during a press briefing on Tuesday evening at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The fire engulfed four floors of Building No 7, housing offices of five ministries. It began just before 2:00am and took the Fire Service six hours to bring under control, with total extinguishment requiring nearly 10 hours.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Gani said the committee found no indication of individual involvement in the fire, and attributed the incident to faulty electrical wiring, mentioning the absence of any foul play.