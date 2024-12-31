Probe body
Investigation reveals no evidence of sabotage in secretariat fire
The investigation committee, formed by the government, has said that the devastating fire at the Bangladesh Secretariat on December 25 was caused by an electrical loose connection, ruling out any evidence of sabotage.
The preliminary report was disclosed during a press briefing on Tuesday evening at the State Guest House Jamuna.
The fire engulfed four floors of Building No 7, housing offices of five ministries. It began just before 2:00am and took the Fire Service six hours to bring under control, with total extinguishment requiring nearly 10 hours.
Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Gani said the committee found no indication of individual involvement in the fire, and attributed the incident to faulty electrical wiring, mentioning the absence of any foul play.
Dr Maksud Helali, a professor from BUET and a member of the investigation committee, revealed that the preliminary findings have been submitted to the chief adviser.
"Though the fire appeared to originate from multiple spots, it was actually interconnected through internal pathways," Dr Helali explained.
The inability to extinguish the fire on the sixth floor before addressing the blaze on the seventh floor exacerbated the situation, he added.
Brigadier General Mahbubur Rasel, an explosives expert with the Bangladesh Army, said that tests, including those conducted by a dog squad, found no traces of explosive substances.
Director General of Fire Service Brigadier General Muhammad Zahed Kamal pointed out that the presence of combustible interior design materials had caused the fire to spread rapidly.
He also mentioned inadequacies in the building's fire suppression systems, highlighting the need for improvements.
The fire, which caused extensive damage, broke out in the early hours of Wednesday. It required the efforts of multiple fire service units to contain. The blaze not only destroyed infrastructure but also severely impacted crucial government offices.
In response to the incident, the Cabinet Division formed an eight-member high-level investigation committee to examine the cause and implications of the fire.
The findings of the investigation underline the importance of stringent electrical maintenance and robust fire safety measures in government buildings. Authorities have been urged to implement comprehensive upgrades to prevent such incidents in the future.
The Secretariat fire serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in essential infrastructure, calling for immediate and sustained action to safeguard critical facilities.