Not just injustice, I was subjected to oppression: Anis Alamgir

Criticising the former interim government, journalist Anis Alamgir, who was released on bail from jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, said, “Not only was an injustice done to me, I was also subjected to oppression. You tell me to criticise you, and then when I do so, you send me to jail. This is a huge deception. No one has seen a deception bigger than this in the past thousand years. If someone criticises you, you put them in jail under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Can criticism ever be considered terrorism? Am I involved in any terrorist activity?”

Anis Alamgir was released from Kashimpur Central Jail-2 in Gazipur at around 2:30 pm today, Saturday.

After his release, he left for Dhaka without speaking to journalists at the prison gate. Later, he spoke to Prothom Alo over the phone.