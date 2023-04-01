Free thinking under serious threat

The news from Savar had been published in Prothom Alo online edition. That’s why it didn’t catch my attention at first. Later, I searched for the news and read it.

There were no mistakes in the news. The confusion regarding the photo and quotation in the Facebook post was quickly removed by Prothom Alo. And it was notified adding a correction with the online report.

Picking up the journalist from his home and sending him to jail even after that has created an environment of fear.