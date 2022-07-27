Prime minister will inaugurate 24 TTCs on Thursday

He said the construction of 24 TTCs has been completed at upazila level and preparations are being taken to start the activities as soon as possible.

The government is establishing 40 TTCs and one Institute of Marine Technology at an estimated cost of Tk 16.68 billion.

Of the project, 24 TTCs have already been constructed.

People from the grassroots level will be able to receive training in 10 trades. The training will be given on electrical, electronics, IT support technician, wielding and fabrication, driving with aeromechanics, civil construction, refrigeration and air-conditioning, aeromechanics, machine tools operation and garments.