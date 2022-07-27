Prime minister will inaugurate 24 TTCs on Thursday

He said the construction of 24 TTCs has been completed at upazila level and preparations are being taken to start the activities as soon as possible.
The government is establishing 40 TTCs and one Institute of Marine Technology at an estimated cost of Tk 16.68 billion.
Of the project, 24 TTCs have already been constructed.
People from the grassroots level will be able to receive training in 10 trades. The training will be given on electrical, electronics, IT support technician, wielding and fabrication, driving with aeromechanics, civil construction, refrigeration and air-conditioning, aeromechanics, machine tools operation and garments.
BMET DG said, "Principals have already been recruited in 24 TTCs and we hope the full operation will be possible by next six months."
He also said principals will launch campaigns to encourage people to receive training.
After the launching of full operation of TTCs at upazila level, aspirant migrants will be able to get available information about overseas employment.
The cheating of overseas jobs seekers by the middlemen will come down, Shahidul Alam hoped.
The 24 TTCs are: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib centennial TTC at Tungipara of Gopalganj and 23 other Technical Training Centres (TTCs) have been established at Pirganj and Gangachara upazilas of Rangpur, Sujanagar of Pabna, Monohordhi of Narsingdi, Sirajganj sadar and Kamarkhanda of Sirajganj, Munshiganj sadar, Khanshama of Dinajpur, Alfadanga and NagarKanbda of Faridpur, Dighalia of Khulna, Haluaghat of Mymensingh, Keshobpur of Jashore, Raujan and Sandip of Chattogram, Nangolkot and Choddogram of Cumilla, Capasia of Gazipur, Sherpur sadar, Kalihati and Nagorpur of Tangail, Hatibanda of Lalmonirhat and Mithamoin of Kishoreganj.