Student leader accuses Tajul Islam of irregularities

Mohammad Tajul Islam, the recently removed chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), has been accused of irregularities by Mohammad Samrat Robayet, central coordinator of the private university unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

He alleges that, there had been attempts to shield former member of parliament ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, an accused in a case involving crimes against humanity committed in Chattogram during the July mass uprising. Allegedly, Tajul Islam did not allow an arrest warrant to be issued against Fazle Karim’s son, Faraaz Karim Chowdhury, in that case.

Samrat Robayet submitted the complaint to the current chief prosecutor of the tribunal Md Aminul Islam. He is also the complainant in the case filed at the tribunal against Fazle Karim Chowdhury. Previously, he served as the chief coordinator of the private university wing of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Chattogram.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Samrat Robayet said he submitted the complaint to Aminul Islam at the chief prosecutor’s office on 25 February.