France keen on meeting Bangladesh's needs for green investments: AFD executive director

France, having expertise and experience in tackling climate change issues, is keen on meeting Bangladesh’s financing needs by providing AFD concessional loans for green investments and through supporting the government in addressing climate related issues, says Agence Française de Dévelopment (AFD) Executive Director Philippe Orliange.

With the upgrade from least development country (LDC) status and the “rapid” economic development of Bangladesh, the government is looking for massive capital investments while facing unprecedented environmental and climate change issues, he told UNB in an exclusive interview.