BGB protests over border killings: Foreign minister

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has protested against the recent deaths of two Bangladeshi nationals in firings by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Lalmonirhat and Naogaon border.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud made the disclosure while talking to the newsmen at his office in Dhaka on Thursday.

The two Bangladeshi nationals died in the bordering areas on 25 and 26 March. In the face of queries in this regard, the foreign minister said some Bangladeshi people cut off the barbed wire fence and crossed the border.