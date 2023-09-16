Bangladeshi killed in BSF shooting at Chuadanga border

A 50-year-old Bangladeshi named Mizanur Rahman has been killed by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Chuadanga’s Jibannagar.
The incident took place along India’s Nonaganj border on Firday night. Nonaganj falls under Krishnaganj police station in Nadia district of West Bengal.
The picture of the blood-stained body of Mizanur went viral on social media this afternoon. Mizanur’s wife Nasima Khatun identified Mizanur after seeing the picture.
Mizanur is son of Nabichaddi Mandal from Boalia village under Shailkupa village in Jhenaidah. He had been living in Chuadanga’s Jibannagar after marrying Nasima from the area. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.
Meanwhile, Anandabazar newspaper today, Saturday reported that BSF shot an intruder in Nonaganj border outpost area in Nadia’s Krishnaganj for cutting the border fence.
The injured person was taken to Krishnaganj hospital where on duty physicians declared him dead. Krishnaganj police recovered the body and sent it to Shaktinagar district hospital morgue for autopsy.
The news was confirmed by DIG AK Arya, spokesperson of South Bengal Frontier of BSF.
This correspondent talked to Nasima at her house in Benipur this evening. She said three smugglers named Faruque, Badal and Jibon came to their house and took Mizanur with them. They took Mizanur as labourer in the work of trafficking six persons to India.
The three smugglers came back from India on Thursday and gave Nasima Tk 2000 saying that her husband has been stranded in India and would come back in a few days. But the news of Mizanur’s death by BSF shooting broke by Friday night.
Simanta union parishad chairman Ishabul Islam told journalists that Mizanur would do Indian cattle business in the past. He joined human trafficking lately. Mizanur and his associates went to Nonaganj border illegally to send some persons to India. The BSF opened fire at them leaving Mizanur dead on the spot. His associates managed to flee.
Jibannagar police station’s officer-in-charge SM Jabid Hasan said Mizanur’s wife verbally informed the police that her husband had been missing for three days.
Border Guard Bangladesh’s (BGB) director of 58 battalion could not be reached for comment. He did not respond to calls and text messages.