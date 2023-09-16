Bangladeshi killed in BSF shooting at Chuadanga border

This correspondent talked to Nasima at her house in Benipur this evening. She said three smugglers named Faruque, Badal and Jibon came to their house and took Mizanur with them. They took Mizanur as labourer in the work of trafficking six persons to India.

The three smugglers came back from India on Thursday and gave Nasima Tk 2000 saying that her husband has been stranded in India and would come back in a few days. But the news of Mizanur’s death by BSF shooting broke by Friday night.

Simanta union parishad chairman Ishabul Islam told journalists that Mizanur would do Indian cattle business in the past. He joined human trafficking lately. Mizanur and his associates went to Nonaganj border illegally to send some persons to India. The BSF opened fire at them leaving Mizanur dead on the spot. His associates managed to flee.