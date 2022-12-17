Border killings not expected: Shahriar Alam

Shahriar said earlier the border guard forces of both countries used to discuss returning the dead bodies holding a flag meeting.
Discussions at the deputy commissioner level of the two countries were also closed during the Covid lockdown, which will resume again, he said.
The state minister urged the people near the border not to enter India illegally.
The state minister said that discussions are on to reopen the Mogalhat land port and it would be possible if the government of India agrees.
He said that efforts are going on to reopen all cross-border routes that were closed for improved communication between the two countries.