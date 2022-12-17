Border killings not expected: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Saturday said the number of deaths along the Bangladesh-India border will be brought down to zero as such death is not expected amid friendly relationship between the two countries, reports UNB.

"No one wants killing along the border. Border killings have decreased significantly this year compared to the past. Discussions are underway between the two countries to bring down the border killings to zero level," he told reporters after attending a programme at Lalmonirhat Church of God High School.