BSF kills Bangladeshi near Thakurgaon border

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has killed a Bangladesh national along the Bangladesh-India border in Ranisankail upazila of Thakurgaon, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased was Jinnat Ali, 52, of Checkpost Colony in Dharmagarh union of the upazila.
The shooting took place near the main pillar number 374/1 of Dharmagarh border at around 2:00 pm on Saturday.
Commander of BGB Thakurgaon-50 Battalion Lt. Col. Tanvir Ahmed said, “A Bangladeshi named Jinnat Ali crossed the zero line of the border this afternoon and the BSF patrol team opened fire. He was injured and came to the Bangladesh border. He died on the way to Thakurgaon for treatment.”
Officer-in-charge of Ranishankail police station Gulfamul Islam Mandal said police recovered his body and sent to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Local peole said Jinnat Ali and some others entered the Indian border near their house in the afternoon to cut grass. Later, they washed the grass in the Nagar river. At one point, the BSF members patrolling the area opened fire on them. Jannat Ali was shot. He died on the way to Thakurgaon after being rescued by others, they said.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Jagdal camp commander Abdul Momin said, “A letter has been sent to the BSF calling for a flag meeting to protest against the killing of the Bangladeshi by shooting.”