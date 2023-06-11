BSF kills Bangladeshi near Thakurgaon border

The shooting took place near the main pillar number 374/1 of Dharmagarh border at around 2:00 pm on Saturday.

Commander of BGB Thakurgaon-50 Battalion Lt. Col. Tanvir Ahmed said, “A Bangladeshi named Jinnat Ali crossed the zero line of the border this afternoon and the BSF patrol team opened fire. He was injured and came to the Bangladesh border. He died on the way to Thakurgaon for treatment.”

Officer-in-charge of Ranishankail police station Gulfamul Islam Mandal said police recovered his body and sent to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.