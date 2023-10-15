Key info over Jasmine's death missing in probe report, says High Court

The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the probe report submitted by the high-level investigation committee on the death of union land office employee Sultana Jasmine in RAB custody in Naogaon.

"The report is unclear," the High Court said. “It did not include anything regarding the process of detaining Sultana Jasmine. The report also failed to say whether her relatives were informed after her (Jasmine) detention. Therefore, the court is not satisfied with the report.”