Key info over Jasmine's death missing in probe report, says High Court

The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the probe report submitted by the high-level investigation committee on the death of union land office employee Sultana Jasmine in RAB custody in Naogaon.
"The report is unclear," the High Court said. “It did not include anything regarding the process of detaining Sultana Jasmine. The report also failed to say whether her relatives were informed after her (Jasmine) detention. Therefore, the court is not satisfied with the report.”
The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Muhammad Mahbub-ul-Islam made the remarks on Sunday.
Later, the High Court bench directed the preparation of the rule for the upcoming hearing on the matter. The court scheduled the hearing for the rule for 29 November.
On 22 May, the cabinet division formed a high-level investigation committee to investigate the death of land office employee Sultana Jasmine in RAB custody in Naogaon based on the High Court’s directive
Advocate Manoj Kumar Bhowmick appeared for the writ petitioner in the court. Deputy attorney general Samarendra Nath Biswas, assistant attorney general Abul Kalam Khan Dawood and assistant attorney general Taufiq Sajwar Partha were present on behalf of the state.
Advocate Manoj Kumar Bhowmick said the High Court was dissatisfied over the probe report as some key information was missing from the report.
Earlier on 22 May, the cabinet division formed a high-level investigation committee to investigate the death of land office employee Sultana Jasmine in RAB custody in Naogaon based on the High Court’s directive.
The High Court ordered the committee to complete the investigation and submit its report within 60 days.
On 14 August, the committee submitted a 302-page report to the High Court.
Union land office employee Sultana was detained by RAB from Muktirmor area of Naogaon city on 22 March. She was admitted to Naogaon hospital the same day after she fell ill and later died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on 24 March.
According to the postmortem report submitted by the Forensic Department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Sultana Jasmine died from brain hemorrhage.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said Jasmine was arrested for interrogation as there was an accusation of fraudulence against her.