RAB quizzes Jasmine's son and brother-in-law

The investigation team of RAB has interrogated the family members of Naogaon Land Office employee Sultana Jasmine who died in RAB custody, reports UNB.
The investigation team took Jasmine's son Shahid Hossain Saikat and her brother-in-law Aminul Islam to Naogaon circuit house on Monday at noon and interrogated them till 3:30pm.
Aminul Islam, brother-in-law of Jasmine, confirmed it to the media.
Aminul Islam said, Jasmine was first admitted to Naogaon Hospital on 22 March when she fell ill after being detained by RAB members. When her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on the same day. Later, she died on 24 March while undergoing treatment there.
"Since I and Jasmine's son Saikat were with Jasmine till her death, the RAB officials wanted to know everything that happened during this period," he added. "The investigation team took written statements from us."
However, Jasmine's son did not say anything to the journalists about his mother's death.
Earlier, Rajshahi police received the postmortem report of Jasmine's death.
The forensic department of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) handed over the report to police on Sunday afternoon.
According to the postmortem report, Sultana Jasmine died from brain hemorrhage, said Kofil Uddin, chief of Forensic Medicine Department RMCH.
"Jesmine died from brain hemorrhage and there is no sign that she died due to torture in Rab custody," he said while talking to reporters.
No one will discuss this sensitive matter until the report is submitted to the High Court, said the officials concerned.
On 25 March, following Jasmine's death, a three-member medical board performed the autopsy at RMCH morgue.
The High Court sought the police report and postmortem report on 27 March.
The court also sought details about RAB personnel who arrested and interrogated Sultana.
The bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the orders after taking newspaper reports into cognizance regarding the issue.
Union land office employee Sultana was detained by RAB members from Muktirmor area of Naogaon city on 22 March morning and died at RMCH on 24 March.
However, the elite force denied the allegation of torture. They claimed that the victim was arrested for interrogation as there was an accusation of fraudulence against her.