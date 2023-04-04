RAB quizzes Jasmine's son and brother-in-law

The investigation team of RAB has interrogated the family members of Naogaon Land Office employee Sultana Jasmine who died in RAB custody, reports UNB.

The investigation team took Jasmine's son Shahid Hossain Saikat and her brother-in-law Aminul Islam to Naogaon circuit house on Monday at noon and interrogated them till 3:30pm.

Aminul Islam, brother-in-law of Jasmine, confirmed it to the media.