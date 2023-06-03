Momen attends Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet

The current global economic crises are inducing countries to cooperate more in regional and multilateral platforms, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

At the invitation of the foreign minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor, Momen joined the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting virtually hosted out of Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.

Momen referred to the development, economic, environmental and health-related focus of the BRICS nations.

He suggested that the BRICS member states transfer their cost-effective technology to the developing partners.