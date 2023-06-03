Momen attends Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet

The current global economic crises are inducing countries to cooperate more in regional and multilateral platforms, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said.
At the invitation of the foreign minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor, Momen joined the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting virtually hosted out of Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.
Momen referred to the development, economic, environmental and health-related focus of the BRICS nations.
He suggested that the BRICS member states transfer their cost-effective technology to the developing partners.
Momen underlined the need for a more coordinated approach for tackling the economic and environmental crisis.
He particularly stressed on mutual cooperation so that no one is left behind as propagated by the SDG of the UN.
The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of the BRICS member countries and ministers and dignitaries of several countries of Latin America, Asia, Middle East, Africa, mainly the developing and emerging economies of the world.
The meeting covered the theme of mutually accelerated growth, sustainable and inclusive multilateralism. Aside from the BRICS foreign ministers, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, China and Kazakhstan, among others, participated in the meeting. Bangladesh became a member of the New Development Bank in 2021, the development financing window of BRICS.