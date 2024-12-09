Bangladesh-India foreign secretary talks end, details in the afternoon
Foreign secretary level talks between Bangladesh and India were held today (Monday) afternoon. The talks held at the state guest house Padma lasted for around two hours. Bangladesh's foreign secretary Jasim Uddin and India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri led the teams of their respective countries at the talks. Prior to the meeting between the two delegations, the foreign secretaries of the two countries held an exclusive meeting.
While various issues regarding relations between the two countries were discussed, the priority issues were not immediately made known. However, foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin will brief the media about the meeting in the afternoon.
According to the draft schedule, Vikram Misri attended a lunch after the secretary level meeting at Padma. After that he paid a courtesy call on foreign advisor Md Touhid Hossain and chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus. Vikram Misri is scheduled to leave for Delhi tonight.
This is the first high level talks between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.
The Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka this morning amidst high tension between Bangladesh and India. He was greeted at the Kurmitola airport by the director general of the foreign ministry's South Asia desk, Ishrat Jahan.