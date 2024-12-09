Bangladesh-India foreign secretary talks end, details in the afternoon

According to the draft schedule, Vikram Misri attended a lunch after the secretary level meeting at Padma. After that he paid a courtesy call on foreign advisor Md Touhid Hossain and chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus. Vikram Misri is scheduled to leave for Delhi tonight.

This is the first high level talks between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.