PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April

The stalled visit to Japan of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be held in April next.

“The prime minister has preferred to visit Japan in April next as newly appointed Japanese ambassador Iwama Kiminori offered her to visit Japan in March or April during a courtesy call on her,” PM’s speechwriter M Nazrul Islam told a news briefing after the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to visit Japan from 29 November to 1 December last year.