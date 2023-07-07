US should protect human rights of their own country first: PM Hasina

Mentioning that children are being killed in schools and the people are being killed in shopping malls and streets in gun-shootings regularly in the USA, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said they should protect the human rights of their own country first.

The prime minister made the remarks while delivering her valedictory speech at the 23rd session (Budget FY24 Session) of the current 11th parliament on Thursday.

She also said many people are being killed in many places throughout the world.

Pointing to those who question the human rights situation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said they should protect the human rights of the people of their own countries first.

The prime minister questioned why those who say there are no human rights in Bangladesh, didn't see the repression committed in 2001, the August 21 grenade attack and what happened in Bangladesh from 15 August 1975 to 1996.

Mentioning that her government gave shelter to the persecuted and forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals Rohingya people in Bangladesh, the prime minister said they took the responsibility of so many people on humanitarian ground. "What can be a big instance of human rights protection from it? It is my question," she said.

She questioned why the AL government would violate human rights when it gave shelter to persecuted people of another country. "How can they say that?" she added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unequivocally told the Parliament that only Awami League (AL) can hold a free, fair and impartial election, vowing to continue work for the country's people in the coming days ahead.

"Only Awami League can give free, fair and neural elections in this country, and I can unequivocally say it," she said, referring to the recent city corporation elections and parliamentary by-polls held during its regime.

She added: "Our goal is to protect voting rights of the people and attain economic emancipation of the people. We've been doing the work and will continue it."