Sadhan Chandra Majumder's absolute authority in Naogaon

After independence, Awami League’s politics in Naogaon would revolve around the party’s former central general secretary Abdul Jalil. Sadhan Chandra Majumdar came into politics through veteran politicians and gradually created a stronghold inside the party. After the death of Abdul Jalil, he became the general secretary of the district Awami League in 2014. Since then, he became the sole controller of who would be appointed to which positions of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations. He cornered all dissident leaders and activists. They have even been harassed in various ways including assaults and lawsuits. In the local government elections, instead of nominating ‘dedicated’ leaders, he allegedly picked incompetent and unpopular ones in exchange for money.

District Awami League’s former member Rezaul Islam once spoke up against Sadhan Chandra Majumder. He was punished by being axed from the district committee and even from Niamatpur upazila committee of the party. Not only from party posts, Rezaul was even dismissed from the post of director of Naogaon chamber of commerce and industry. Rezaul’s father Enamul Haque was also harassed by Sadhan Majumder.

Rezaul Islam told Prothom Alo, "My father sought party nomination in the election of 2018, resulting in a distance with him (Sadhan Chandra Majumder). Although my father was president of upazila Awami League, Sadhan would never invite him to any party programme after being minister.”

Niamatpur upazila Awami League’s former senior vice president Khalequzzaman said, “Sadhan Majumder established the Sadhan-League in our area. He made his younger brother Manoranjan the joint general secretary of the upazila Awami League, the younger daughter a member of the district and upazila Awami League and the elder daughter the vice president of the district Mohila Awami League. Using his unquestionable influence in the party, he made extensive nomination-business for the chairman and vice chairman posts in the union and upazila elections. He sued and attacked me and my supporters as I became an independent candidate against him in 2024.”

Shafiqur Rahman, Awami League’s member of education and human resources sub-committee, said, “Sadhan picked drug dealers, tender-manipulators and controversial figures as the leaders of the party to keep his own position unquestionable. Those who raised questions against him were sidelined. Not only in forming the committees of the party, he was involved with financial exchange while picking candidates for local government elections too.”